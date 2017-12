نور: د حکومت د مشرتابه له خوا کندهار ته زموږ د تګ مخنیوی غیر انساني کار دی

RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL December 1, 2017 at 05:33

to war lord atta mohammed noor;

DOCTOR SAHIB ABDULLAH, ABDULLAH CAN TRAVEL TO ANYWHERE

OF THE WORLD,BUT YOU CAN NOT GO TO KANDAHAR,

BECAUSE YOU ARE NOTHING.

ALL THIEF BECOME TOGETHER, WANT DO MEETING FOR

HOW TO FIND WAY FOR CORRUPTION,

YOUR THIS ACTION IS ONE NEW PHASE FOR KILLING OF AFGHANS,

PEOPLE KNOWS THE GAME,