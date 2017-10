کرزی باید د افغانستان خیر وغواړي! | شفیق اندړ

RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL October 18, 2017 at 06:04

karzai like talibs/he don,t like to talibs killed/he did busines on the blood of afghan soulders/

he release thousands of talibs prisoners from bagram/kabul and kandahar prisones,

karzai working for russia/iran and talibs/

corruption is left over from karzai administration/

always be our afghan national army