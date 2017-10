RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL October 12, 2017 at 01:11

I BELIVE AFGHANISTAN HAVE A PRESIDENT IN THE STAGE AND STANDARD WITH WORLD/WE NEVER GOT IN PAST 200 YEARS/

AND IN THE NEXT TOO/HE WORKING FOR FREE/ HE ALWAYS WORKED IN HIGH POST/THIS IS ONLY PRESIDENT/NO ONE FROM HIS RELATIVE

GET BENEFITS FROM HIS POSITION,IF WE SUPPORT HIM,AFGHANISTAN

WILL GO MORE FORWARD.THANK YOU