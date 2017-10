mha October 7, 2017 at 18:57

Dear Humayun Dost, I am native Pushtu speaker, unfortunately I did not understand your writing. Writing should be simple and easily understandable. the usage of peculiar words and clauses will not make the writer famous.you have used some words and then their explanation next to them in parentheses this is waste of time because you are using two words instead of one.

this is a friendly and brotherly suggestion.