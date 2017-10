ابراهیمي په ولسي جرګه کې فساد تایید کړ

RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL October 3, 2017 at 04:54

shame for this elder representative, mujaheed /

did you remember any kind corruption from KHALQ/PARCHEMs/

are you have sensation for a poor nation?

HONORAshrafghani sendS to parliament a minister/but you make the minister reject.

this game for corruption/some one saying/Ashraf ghani cannot compleat

the cabinet in one year/BECAUSE OF YOU,

ALL PARLIAMENT MUST SEND TO JUSTICE,

ATTORNEY GENERAL(LOYEE SARENWALL) MUST GIVE PUNISHMENT

for any one who are involved in corruption,