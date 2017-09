یادداشتی به نویسندهء توانا، محترم مصطفی عمرزی

RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL September 25, 2017 at 23:31

if you remember name of any one in laghman or kuner/just ask mokhteram

SAEED HASHENYAAN SAHIB;HE WILL TELL TO YOU NAME OF

GRAND GRAND FATHER &MOTHER,

WE NOT NECESSARY TO CLICK GOOGLE,

KHUDAYEE DE DEER ZHWAND WARKEE.AMIN