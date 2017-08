RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL August 5, 2017 at 21:06

ASALAM AW EKHTERAM TO DEAR MANGAL SAHIB;

PEOPLES SHOULD KNOW; IN THE PRESIDENCY OF KARZI SAHIB MILLIONS DOLLERS COME IN TO AFGHANISTAN/AND MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF THAT WENT TO WARLOARDS/DRUG DEALERS AND OTHER CORRUPTIONIST,POCKETS.

NOW HONOR ASHRAFGHANI CUT THAT HANDS FROM CORRUPTION,

AND ANY PROJECT DIRECTLY WATCHING/

FOR THIS REASSON NOW SOME WARLOARDS MADE MEETING ANTI GOVERNMENT AND WITH DIFFERENT WAY DOING SABOTAGE.PEOPLES MUST SUPPORT THIS GOVERNMENT,BECAUSE GOVERNMENT WORKING FOR THEM/THANKYOU FROM TAAND