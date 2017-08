A. Halim Hakimi August 6, 2017 at 07:12

We all know that he has ample experience in intelligence affair and his signature finalizing Bilateral Security Agreement is an indication of him being a powerful pillar of power structure in Kabul.

Can someone please show/copy print a statement or two, expression, feeling or any other strong impression of patriotism toward Afghanistan expressed by him?

I failed to find one. And seems to me that he is a kind of guy getting along with any crowd as long as he is counted within.