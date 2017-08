RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL August 1, 2017 at 23:04

mrs yoon are 100%rights/because this warloards became millionaire from drugs and corruption/NOW HONOR ASHRAFGHANI CUT THEIRE HANDS FROM CORRUPTION/ NOW THEY WANT UNDER DIFFERNT WAY WANT TO SABOTAGE GOVERNMENT,THEY CANNOT DO ANY THINGS/BECAUSE PEOPLES KNOW THEM/ ONLY

THEY CAN MAKE PROBLEM IN THAT PROJECT AND REFORM IN THE

PROGRESS OF AFGHANISTAN .ASHRAFGHANI HONESTLY WANT TO CHANGE AFGHANISTAN FROM POVERTY TO ONE RICH AND STRONG COUNTRY/PEOPLES MUSTLY STAY WITH ASHRAFGHANI/THANKYOU