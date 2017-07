RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL July 31, 2017 at 02:50

YOU SEE/UNITED STATES AIRFORCE KILLING ISIS QUMANDANTS BY BUMBING/BUT SOME AFGHAN PARLIAMENT MEMBERS SAYING

LIKE afghan govs or hanifatmer support isis/

i am asking zahir qadeer/are you read this news,

any one who doing propaganda against afghanunited government must stop that,

thank you