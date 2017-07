A. Halim Hakimi July 30, 2017 at 05:07

” از کاربرد اسم دری نفرت دارند و ترجیح میدهند فارسی گفته شود؛ ”

May I add some positive notes to replace negativity ?

1. Pashtuns, Tajiks and Persians all three have a heavy roots in this region and together created the cultural heritage of Ariana.

2. Dari/Farsi is exactly the same language and the people of Afghanistan from Qandahar to Nangarhar, from Ghazni to Maimana and from Herat to Badakhshan all call the language nothing els but Farsi/ Parlso. Only a few so called Persianized-Pashtuns that lost their mother language press the name to be Dari. It is extremely rude to tell others what to call their mother language.