A. Halim Hakimi July 29, 2017 at 06:14

ایا پوه او ناپوه سره برابر دي؟/

سیداصغر هاشمي

No, but in in Afghanistan equality and quality mostly depend upon who you are or present yourself to be:

As an example, the first 3 word of your name is an AUTOMATIC indication that your genetic make up is superior than the rest of Afghans and based on that ALONE you and the very very small group you belong to have centuries long privileges in Afghanistan.

Yours might be a true indication of your heritage and I respect that, but there are others brought in during colonial era portending to be for political reason.

You will be very fair and look good dropping that ” Sir ” portion of your name and become equal with the vast majority rest of Afghans.

It is NOT FAIR to the rest of Afghans that less than 1/10th of its population using such “Sir” names producing 1/2 of Afghan intellectual. Fair statistic doesn’t work that way.

No personal intention at all but seeking equality as you do based on the header of your topic.