A. Halim Hakimi July 27, 2017 at 19:23

د افغانستان ولسمشر وال ستریټ ژورنال ته وویل”

«پاکستان ته لاړم، د سولې هڅې مې وکړې، خو کله چې تاسي چا ته لاس اوږد کړئ او هغه کس لاس درنه کړي چاره مو څه ده؟”»

President Ashraf Ghani broke the norm and Afghans pride directly going to the headquarter of Pakistan military barracks and generals there knew your limitation to steer Afghanistan foreign policy independently. They likely thought you were sent there banking on your weakness

Pakistan Generals grabbed and hard pressed your injured finger and made you accept Afghan – Pak joint military operation around Durand Line. Resistance in Kabul began against such non-sense arrangement and you then changed the wording from ” joint military operation ” to ” militarily complementing ” each other which was a medicine worst than the disease itself and public resistance still continued in Afghanistan until you were forced to eliminate it altogether.

Bending that far back to please Pakistan in your first visit is extremely difficult to reverse and stand straight still again.