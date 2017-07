A. Halim Hakimi July 15, 2017 at 19:23

Thank you for the great fact based analytical article hitting the nail right on the head in every passage.

Yes, indeed Pakistan aim to alter Afghanistan long established broader identity to be redefined free of nationalism in order to match Pakistan assumption based foundation of two nation theory. With more Muslims population in India than the whole of Pakistan and reality of Bangladesh, Pakistan reliance on such foundation is unreliable at best. For Pakistan to remedy such shortfall , trying to enforce ” strategic depth ” in Afghanistan. Pakistan simply aiming to utilize Afghans to shed their blood to settle the deep rooted existential conflict with India and in the same time alter Afghanistan Identity.

As an example, naming prize asset of Pakistan missile as Abdali, Ghouri and Ghaznawi – instead of Quid Azam – is a clear indication that Pakistan view Afghanistan within its sphere of influence and need to be stopped at all cost..