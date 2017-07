mha July 7, 2017 at 16:10

I was supervising the Hydrology department in Helmand Arghandab Valley Authority (HAVA) and practically involved in the measurements, calculations and history of Helmand-Arghandab rivers runoffs study under the authority and guidelines of Mir Mohammad Akbar Reza (MIT) Governor and president. The amount of water assigned for Iran was based on inflow, measured above Kajaki reservoir in Dehrawoth area.

It was laborious job, my team and I were performing thousands of arithmetic operations by hands for several months because there was no computer in that time. if any interesting person wants to know more can contact me via my email address. mhayub45@yahoo.com.