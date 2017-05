sher wali September 11, 2013 at 09:03

Jehani Sahib, hope you are feeling great in there, as I have said before you are a national treasure, your language is so simple and pure that’s the beauty of your poems. Anyhow you deserve some more publicity especially in Pakistani part of pakhtoonkhwa, where your name is hardly known. What do you think should be done to do so. regards

Sher Wali

11th Sep 2013 AISA Nangarhar