A. Halim Hakimi July 3, 2017 at 04:05

By the way, Mr. H. Ghishtalai, you have forgotten to mention President Ashraf Ghani’s very first words in his presidential inauguration day. His first four words of his presidency was : ” Hazrat Sahib Ejaza Shtaa ” .

The genius and PhD President of Afghanistan in his first moments of assuming power was asking Mr. Sibghatullah Mujaddidi, the ” Estekhara ” salesman for permission to talk. The subject salesman is the son of another Mojaddidi that put the last nail in the coffin of late King Amanullah Khan regime by issuing the first ” Estekhara ” almost hundred years ago.