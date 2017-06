RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL June 29, 2017 at 23:52

this is true/if we saw many representative of parliaments did not finished highschools,they just warloards,dustem is uneducated/

many warloards are in this situation/power is in hands of warloards,

i hove in new election one of point must be degree,at least epresentative must have master degree and second point is age must be young,honest clear from corruption,thank you