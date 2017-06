RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL June 29, 2017 at 06:54

this gentalman rasuli sahib always write some things what exactly our peoples need to knows/

in this time afghan government try to go forward and bring change in economic

system of the country/goverment is in the war with terorism/

BUT SOME WAR LORD START SABOTAGE AGAINST GOVERNMENT,

WE HAVE TO BECOME SMART IN FRONT OF THIS WARLOARDS,

EVERY ONE NEED TO READ THIS LETTER OF HONOR RASULISAHIB.

THANK YOU

THANKS FROM TAAND