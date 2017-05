تاند May 8, 2017 at 18:01

اماج صاحب

اسوشیتید پریس او ګڼو نورو اژانسونو جیولوجیکي سروې ښودلې.

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan and Afghanistan started a joint survey agreed on following last week’s deadly clashes along the two countries’ disputed boundary in Pakistan’s southwest, officials said Monday.

The two sides agreed to conduct a (((geological))) survey of the border villages to “remove discrepancies.”