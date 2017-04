RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL April 23, 2017 at 23:20

afghan national army and afghan National police need to STRONG&ACTIVE INTELLEGENT SECRET SERVICE.

because always enemy find agent inside the army and police,

afghan secret service is very poor,

first any afghan special army and police members about this matter must be smart and active,

if peoples help and on time inform to the police,

this way we will safe life of our army and police,

thank you