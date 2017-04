RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL April 13, 2017 at 23:22

thank you/very good information about economic progressive/

I hope our afghans stop corruption/be united find love with work for rebuild of country/afghan government gave jobs to the right persons who got ability and capacity/

generally all afghans find interest with education science&technology.

thank you

NOTE;I HOPE ALL AFGHAN FARMERS STOP GROWING OPIUM&MARWANA,THIS IS VERY BAD/DANGERUS FOR HUMAN/SOCIETY AND INTERNATIONAL LAW,.