RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL March 29, 2017 at 02:15

tsalam aw ekhteram; sir what you wrote is true/but mybe some good people

also we have/like doctor sahib bashrdust/shukria barakzai,

peoples of Afghanistan is responsible.

because why gave vote to some one by money,

in the time of election must gave vote to the right ,honest person,

must watch record/family situation/warloard/mujahid/intelligent of other country.

in afghan parliament is many agent of Pakistan and iran/

this Is more dangerous for country,

thank you