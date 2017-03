ولسمشر غني له یوه پلاوي سره مزاشریف ته لاړ

RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL March 25, 2017 at 17:49

we knows attamohammed noor did good job in mazarishareef,

mazari shareef streets clean/health/jobs and security almost better from jalal abad city,

IN LAST 15 YEARS NO ONE DID GOOD WORK FOR JALAL ABAD CITY,

CITY IS DIRTY,UN EMPLOYEE /POVERTY/DISEASE(HEALTH ISSUE)

IS MORE FROM OTHER CITIES/

NATIONAL SECURITY INTELLEGENT IS NOT ACTIVE,

TERRORIST AGENTS (isis DAEESH) HAVE ACTIVITY IN NANGARHAR UNIVERCITY,

I HOPE GULAB MANGAL SAHIB WORK FOR JABD;

THANK YOU