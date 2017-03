RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL March 21, 2017 at 19:45

if we compare mazari shareef city look beautifull from jalal abad/kandahaar&herat/nice clean city/streets/buildings/

and peoples also have some jobs/

I think attamohammed noor did some work for mazari shareef/

BUT OPPOSITE JALAL ABAD CITY MORE DIRTY/

JUNKE CARAGE ,FOOD SELLERS IN MIDDLE OF STREETS,

SANITATION IS ZERO/

INVIRONMENT IS READY FOR MORE DISEASE/

MUJAHEED SHIRZAY AND OTHERS JUST COLLECT MONEY,

I HOPE GULAB MANGAL SAEEB PAY ATTENTION/

FOR CITY CLEANING/TRANSPORTATION/SANITATION/

JOBS FOR PAPOLUTION/

IMPORTANT IS THAT;PEOPLES MUST HELP IN CLEANING/

EDUCATION IN T V NEED TO TEACH TO PEOPLES,

THANK YOU