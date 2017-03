RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL March 18, 2017 at 23:41

IN LAST TIME MANY AFGHANS SAIDE AND THEY WROTE IN MEDIA;

HOW THEY SAY;IF AFGHANISTAN CHANGE TO ONE BUFER

ZONE BETWEEN AMERICA+NATO&RUSSIA/

SAUDI ARABA/IRAN/INDIA&PAKISTAN/CHINA/

AFGHANISTAN HAVE EQUAL DIPLOMACY WITH ALL ABOVE

COUNTRY.PEACE WILL COME TO AFGHANISTAN.

I HOPE THAT,

THANK YOU