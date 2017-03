RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL March 18, 2017 at 18:48

the best way for any talibs is that. if open mind,think positive,

put weapons on earth and stop killing of afghan brothers,

become together with other afghans,

start human life with famile.

AFGHN GOVERNMENT WILL SOON CHANGE BASICALLY

THIS COUNTRY,MANY NEW PROJECTS ARE UNDER CONSTRUCTION,

IF WAR FINISHED,GOD IS MERCIFULL,THIS PEOPLES

WILL FIND GOOD LIFE WITH BEST ECONOMY,

THANK YOU