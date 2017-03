د لارویو چلوونکو او خاوندانو د پاکستان پر ضد مظاهره وکړه

Mohammad Arif Haleemy March 10, 2017 at 03:03

Salamooona

This good action of the owners of trucks this is not for prevention of terrorists but conspiracy that how both sides of pashtoon people get economy destruction and also they keeping panjab intrests because they allow 127 trucks of marble stone so they must continues the demonistration and beside must attack on some post check as well.

The pakhtoonkhwa pupit government which is playing roll in this destructive policy of fakistan must bring pressure as well.