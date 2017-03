پاکستان غواړي چې د تورخم او سپین بولدک لارې ۲ ورځې نورې هم پرانیستې پرېږدي

Mohammad Arif Haleemy March 8, 2017 at 05:24

Salamooona

Afghan must demand from aIndia for a few big hospital in afghanistan four zones i am sure India will well com because India is a strategic and honest country in the world with Afghanistan and completely shut down the gates with fakistan because shutting down is not good for fakistan and will lose billions dollors it is correct the both sides pashtoon nation will be more sacrificed because this is the plan and political conspiracy of isi fakistan but no way so after if pakhtoonkhwa people want to have trade with Afghanistan must ask from fakistan government because this is there legal demand if not accept must start demonistration any way Afghan honest politicians must in courage the government.