RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL January 11, 2017 at 20:41

brother salamu alikum what you wrote 100%true/this is sensation of all afghans,but problem is that/all warloard are in this situation,if government bring pressure on one of them,they saying I am mujahid/

government want mujahideen runaway to the side,and some

uneducated also think warloards are rights,

one of the problem of corruption is that,

if we support our ashrafghani sahis/government,security force,police/AFGHAN NATIONAL ARMY,

THIS prolems will be solve.thanks from taand