زرګونو هراتي شیعه ګانو د یوه دیني عالم د ترور پر ضد مظاهره وکړه
تاند- سلګونو شیعه ګانو نن /سې شنبه/ په هرات ښار کې د یوه شیعه دیني عالم د وژل کېدو د غندنې لپاره مظاهره وکړه.
مظاهره چیانو د داعش سختدریځې ډلې پر ضد شعارونه ورکول او ویل یې چې د دې ډلې نفاق اچوونکي اعمال به د افغانستان د اسلامي ټولنې د یووالي روحیه کمزورې نه کړي.
مظاهره چیانو د حکومت اقدامات کمزوري وبلل او انتقاد یې پرې وکړ.
مظاهره چیانو د والي تر دفتره پوري مړه دې وي د افغانستان دښمنان او مړ دې وي داعش نارې وهلې او د وژل شوي شیعه عالم حجت الاسلام سید یونس علوي عکسونه یې په لاسونو کې نیولي ول.
د مظاهرې یوه ترتیبوونکي قربانعلي فرانس پریس خبري اژانس ته وویل «دوی غواړي چې د سُنیانو او شیعه ګانو ترمنځ درز رامنځته کړي. دا خورا خطرناکه دسیسه ده، موږ له حکومته غواړو چې موږ وساتي.»
علوي د شنبې په ورځ پد هرات ښار په رضاییه جومات کې په یوه چاودنه کې ووژل شو او ۴ تنه نور ژوبل شول.
salam to all my dears afghan,
I’m asking all afghan to be united against this dangerous virus(daish) Hazara ,pashton, tajik, uzbeketc, we are all muslim and afghans. This is our country and every soul of this land has sacrifised everything to have a united country and a life in dignity and freedom. we know that amongst us we have mafia.killer,leaders as agent which we are very awere of and who they are,who sold and still selling theirs souls for some money and to be famous etc.So we have enemy inside our coountrey and community and government and as long they have the support from us , just because they are eithere pashton, hazara, tjik, uzbek and have higher position in this groups do not means that we must follows this stupids leader to do what they want and whish. we must think for afghanistan as a nation and also as a home for usand ours children and of course their future.How long will we listen to them and how long they will kill us???