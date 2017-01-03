زرګونو هراتي شیعه ګانو د یوه دیني عالم د ترور پر ضد مظاهره وکړه

pashton January 4, 2017 at 02:04

salam to all my dears afghan,

I’m asking all afghan to be united against this dangerous virus(daish) Hazara ,pashton, tajik, uzbeketc, we are all muslim and afghans. This is our country and every soul of this land has sacrifised everything to have a united country and a life in dignity and freedom. we know that amongst us we have mafia.killer,leaders as agent which we are very awere of and who they are,who sold and still selling theirs souls for some money and to be famous etc.So we have enemy inside our coountrey and community and government and as long they have the support from us , just because they are eithere pashton, hazara, tjik, uzbek and have higher position in this groups do not means that we must follows this stupids leader to do what they want and whish. we must think for afghanistan as a nation and also as a home for usand ours children and of course their future.How long will we listen to them and how long they will kill us???