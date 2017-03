Tariq Kandahari December 26, 2016 at 23:50

Please when you report be accurate in your reporting. The original New York Times article does not say that the Norwegian diplomat said that he met Mullah Omar near Karachi. The article says that he BELIEVES that it might have been a place outside Karachi.

Don’t fuel petroleum into fire with inaccurate reporting.

“In March 2009, the Taliban even arranged for the Norwegian diplomats to meet their reclusive leader, Mullah Omar, Mr. Ramslien said. Mr. Ramslien and two senior diplomats who came from Oslo were picked up at night and driven in circles before they pulled up to a compound, which Mr. Ramslien believes was probably outside the city of Karachi.”