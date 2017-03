attention of water administration;

every one knows pakistan need and use our water;

but government must take positive action to close or control our water for energy/agrecaltur/drinks,,,

before to start one dam or project;peoples of the local area,community who get enjoy from that water.must gave agrement

to take security of that dam.if peoples defense from any project that

way we will change our life/rebuild our agrecalture.

anywhere local leaders make self defens committee/and keep secure public property from all terrorist,

thanks from taand