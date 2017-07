A. Halim Hakimi July 16, 2017 at 03:03

Seems to me you have difficulty defining ” prejudice = تعصب ” :

Prejudice refer to unfounded beliefs and feeling toward a person or group of people solely because we perceive them to be different and inferior than our own sense of belonging. In sever cases a feeling of hatred may be in existence without ever knowing or being in touch with hated.

Regardless of how loud Mr. Padram, Mr. Yoon and Mr. Omarzai and a very few others shouting loud to release their steam, The great overwhelming majority of Afghans are free from such self-imprisonment and misery.