آخ پښتونه! / عصمت قانع

A.Halim Hakimi February 18, 2017 at 22:21

Such un-natural sodomized behavior must be condemn by all means, but in a society that :

1. Prohibit most encounters between male and female

2. Require a huge sum of money to begin the process of getting married

3. Women are placed in the bottom of food chain and a man can marry several of them at once

4. Accepted norm of a culture to be considered as manly-man being seen with young boys among peers

5. Clerics push for paradise promise of ” Hoor” and ” Ghulmaan = young pretty boys ” during after death

7. And still strong societal effect of freeloaders that brought into Afghanistan under the cover of ” Peer ” in ” Hazrat ” that keep society backward to the core

are still functioned realities, the progress may come slowly and in small steps.