د ځینو مسوولینو او سیګار ادارې د وروستیو تورونو په اړه وضاحت

Abdulkarim Rahim June 20, 2015 at 14:00

Mr minister is a very smart production of ‘ Swedan committa’, which has produced the bulk of ministers and deputy ministers after the overthrowing of the Taliban rule. What I would like to remind him of is the quality not quantity of education in Afghanistan. Since 2002 the government keep on blurting out statistics. Yes, more children nowadays go to schools but you cannot indefinitely repeat numbers as a success. Children leave grade 12 with no ability to read and write. The number of this kind of school leavers is not small. It reaches to maybe 85% of school leaving children. The responsibility of low quality education as well as low quality text books squarely rest with Mr Farooq Wardak. After all he had sufficient time to reform education and raise its quality. He did not.