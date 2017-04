abdul momen May 31, 2014 at 18:22

writer of this article is totaly honest. Guzar is a warlord he killed many people and he has a band for abduction with others. we kindly and strongly request from Authorny General and Independent Election Commission to inform him, that this is democrotic and soucial process not abduction or killing. he is ISI spy and one day must kill him as he martyred many innocent people