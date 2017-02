پایلوچان او عیاران/ عبدالباري جهاني

Mirwais December 27, 2013 at 00:25

Dear Jahani,

I Read your entire writing but would like to stay on a different point.

We all know that in any society there are different dialects of a language but only one method of writing. For example people in England pronounce water as”wota” but Americans pronounce it “waderr” but they all write it WATER.

In your writing you seem to write Pashto as it is pronounced in Kandahari dialect. Unfortunately now there are writers from the south of Afghanistan who are following this. And Now we have Pashto writing split in two ways.

I am wondering as a Pashtun how the next generation will remember you and your legacy. The one who pulls the strings of people’s heart with beautiful poetry or the one who created even more disparity in a hardly ever united nation. Our next generation will spend time on whose writing is correct rather than spending it on catching up with the rest of the world. THANKS!