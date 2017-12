mha December 20, 2017 at 21:42

Mr. Ustad Ata mohammad Noor Sahib does not look like smart Person.

-He has nearly 2 Milliard dollars worth in cash and assets.

If he resigned earlier he could enjoy spending his money and managed his properties.

-He under estimated the US government policies and thinks he is smarter, No. you are not but if you were you would leave earlier by your self and left good relations with the government and your party.

-Now you lost your position and your cash money will be frozen.

His case will be example for other War-Lords.