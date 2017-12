بخارا پوهنتون کې د ولسمشر غني وینا په څه شي متمرکزه وه؟

RAZMOHAMMED KAMAWALL December 10, 2017 at 12:04

salamualikum brother.;

honor doctor sahib Ashrafghani knows more from many and many leaders;

he will change our economic situation,he doing positive,

but he need to more support of our wide mind young generation.

i read in media many warlords /drug and corruption mafia,and hunger of position always doing sabotage against the national government,

thanks to Afghan national clever army and police,they are the best supporter of this government and country,